Kuwait to begin easing Covid-19 restrictions from next week

Kuwait has announced that it will begin easing Covid-19 restrictions from next week.

From Sunday, customers will be allowed to return to dine in restaurants and cafes across the country, provided hospitality venues comply with strict guidelines aimed at preventing the spreads of coronavirus.

At a cabinet meeting this week, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, it was agreed to exempt certain arrivals in Kuwait from compulsory quarantine, including those vaccinated using shots approved in the country, as well as people who had recovered from Covid-19 within 90 days, both of whom still need to submit a negative PCR test conducted 72 hours after arrival.

Health Minister Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah said the health situation in the country has “largely stabilised,” which allowed for the loosening of some restrictions on public life.

It was also decided to offer exemptions from a travel ban imposed on non-vaccinated citizens, from Saturday, saying those who cannot get the jab for health reasons will be allowed to travel only with health ministry consent, while non-inoculated pregnant women with valid maternity certificates can also travel abroad.

A ban on outbound flights to India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, will continue until further notice, while cargo operations remain.

Kuwait has reported over 293,000 cases of coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 1,700 people in the country. According to the latest figures, there are currently almost 12,000 active cases.