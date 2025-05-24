Dubai launches inaugural film and gaming forum at Arab Media Summit 2025

The Dubai Films and Games Commission will organise the inaugural Film and Gaming Forum at the Arab Media Summit 2025, taking place from 26 to 28 May.

The initiative operates under the patronage and directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The Forum represents Dubai’s push to establish itself as a global player in content creation and marks an expansion of the media industry into future-oriented sectors, according to a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

Dubai launches new film and gaming forum

The Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), operating under the Dubai Media Council, has secured participation from global and regional organisations including Amazon, Netflix, Olsberg SPI, BC Productions, Square Enix, and the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC).

“The launch of the Film and Gaming Forum represents a significant expansion of the Arab Media Summit’s agenda, reflecting our commitment to embracing the full spectrum of today’s media industry. Film and gaming are among the fastest-growing sectors in today’s global media industry, generating significant economic value while also providing new opportunities for creative talent across the Arab world. As these industries continue to grow, it is critical that we provide a platform to discuss their future, share global best practices, and spotlight the innovation emerging from our region – from AI and digital technologies in storytelling to women-led content creation and new business models in entertainment,” Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit said.

She further highlighted Dubai’s infrastructure, investment ecosystem, and creative energy as positioning the city to lead discussions and drive growth in these sectors as part of a broader vision to become a global media and content creation hub.

Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, described the Forum as reflecting “a strategic, future-oriented shift in how we seek to advance the region’s media sector.”

“Film and gaming are emerging as key pillars within the media economy, with impact on technology integration, job creation, talent development, and global competitiveness,” Badri said.

The Forum will create space for discussions about building local talent pipelines, strengthening regional production capabilities, and exploring gamification, immersive content, and tech-driven formats.

“The Film and Gaming Forum has been designed as a dynamic platform to bring together leading global players — including Amazon, Netflix, Olsberg SPI, BC Productions, Square Enix, and the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC) — to exchange insights, drive collaboration, and explore the rapidly evolving worlds of cinema, gaming, and digital storytelling, both regionally and globally,” Hesham Al Olama, Director of Strategy and Performance Management, Dubai Media Council said.

Day one programme

The opening day features a gaming session titled ‘The Future of Gaming: From Passion to Profession’, with Mohammed Al Albsimi, Founder and CEO of TrueGaming; Abdullah bin Baz, CEO of Baz Station; and Mona Al Falasi, Director of eSports Strategy at the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. Media personality and content creator Jassim Alsheheimi will moderate the session.

A session exploring trends and technologies shaping media’s future will feature insights from innovators, influencers, and decision-makers in partnership with the Dubai Media Council.

The day includes a ‘Women in Film and Cinema’ panel held in collaboration with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC), Netflix, and the Dubai Films and Games Commission, alongside curated Women in Film screenings.

Day two sessions

The second day, coinciding with the Arab Media Forum, continues with ‘Drama’s Success in the Digital Age’, hosted in partnership with Shahid.

The panel brings together director Mohamed Sami, Tarek Al Ibrahim, General Manager of Content at MBC1 and Shahid, and Ahmed Qandil, Director of Growth, Brand Marketing, and Communications at Shahid. Sarah Dundarawy from Al Arabiya will moderate the discussion.

A collaboration with Olsberg SPI features ‘Future of TV and Cinema Production’, examining how the Arab world can revitalise its cinema and drama golden era. The session explores challenges, opportunities, and the sectors’ role in the region’s soft power strategy.

‘Emirati Film Industry … Where is it Heading?’ brings together Emirati filmmakers Abdulla Al Kaabi, Nawaf Al Janahi, and Hana Kazim, with moderation by Latifa Khoory from the Dubai Media Council.

The day features ‘The Business of Gamification’ with Hideaki Uehara, General Manager of Investment and Business Development at Square Enix, followed by ‘City of Stories’, a session with Emirati director Ali Mostafa in conversation with Ahmad Abdullah, Director of Dubai TV.

Final day programming

The third day, coinciding with the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, opens with a conversation featuring Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, moderated by media personality Anas Bukhash.

Actress Laila Abdallah will participate in ‘Beyond the Truth in Social Media’, moderated by LBC presenter Rodolph Hilal.

A panel of Arab stars follows, featuring actor Ahmed El Sakka, writer and actor George Khabbaz, and actress Huda Hussein, moderated by television host Neshan Der Haroutyounian.

‘Your Film at a Festival … What’s Next’ features Dominique Unsworth, CEO Resource Productions, discussing festival participation value and its role in raising cinematic quality. Amazon collaborates on this session.

The Forum concludes with ‘Video Game Industry: Between the Public and Private Sector’, featuring Rob Otten, CEO of Hexagram Rethink Entertainment; Faisal Kazim, Project Manager at Dubai Future Foundation; and Sophie Boutros from the Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication at the American University in Dubai. Rashid Al Awar, a specialist at the Virtual Technology Centre, will moderate.