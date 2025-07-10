Abu Dhabi’s Lunate adds HSBC as its first international Authorised Participant for ETFs

HSBC Bank UK has become the first international Authorised Participant (AP) for Abu Dhabi-based global investment management firm, Lunate’s ETF platform.

Lunate announced the addition of HSBC for both its UCITS and Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) regulated ETF ranges. The global bank will become the seventh AP for the range of ETFs.

HSBC joins Lunate’s ETF platform

The appointment strengthens the alternative investment firm’s partnership with HSBC, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services institutions, serving over 40 million customers. As a major provider of liquidity in the international ETF market, the addition of HSBC further extends the appeal of Lunate’s ETFs by enhancing liquidity and trading accessibility for its clients.

HSBC’s global footprint and scale will drive greater visibility for Lunate’s ETF products, supporting its strategy to expand and diversify the investor base of its public markets offering.

Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, commented: “We are pleased to appoint HSBC as our first international AP, marking a key milestone in the expansion of the ETF ecosystem in the UAE stock markets. This appointment reinforces our commitment to further developing the ETF landscape in the UAE.

“By partnering with leading global institutions of HSBC’s caliber, we are enhancing the value we offer to investors in the region and globally.”

The alternative investment firm’s range of UCITS and local ETFs currently comprises 18 equity and fixed-income funds, offering exposure to several developed and emerging markets.

Nabeel Albloushi, Head of Markets and Securities Services, MENAT at HSBC, added: “Our appointment as the first international AP on Lunate’s ETF platform highlights the strength of our partnership and shared ambition to expand market access in the UAE.

“This milestone with Lunate and ADX reflects HSBC’s commitment to advancing accessible, efficient capital markets and supporting the UAE’s growing ETF landscape.”

Lunate is a pioneer in the regional ETF sector, offering a full suite of market ETFs listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM). Its products provide individuals and institutions with an efficient and cost-effective way to build diversified long-term investment portfolios.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of ADX, said: “This collaboration is expected to further support long-term capital growth across the market. With 16 ETFs listed on ADX, this strengthens our efforts to provide investors with future-focused opportunities, contributing to the continued development of Abu Dhabi’s dynamic and diversified financial landscape.”