ALAIA Developments makes real estate foray in Dubai with Chelsea Gardens

After two decades of investment expertise in the region, ALAIA Developments is making a foray into Dubai’s booming real estate market .

ALAIA’s debut project is Chelsea Gardens, an 11-floor residential building strategically located along Sheikh Zayed Road in Jumeirah Garden City, featuring 56 studios, 1- and 2-bedroom units. Each unit has been meticulously built with thoughtful design considerations, careful craftsmanship, aiming to provide opulent living.

The location could not be more convenient. Chelsea Garden is at the heart of the redeveloped Satwa area (now known as Jumeirah Garden City) and stretches alongside the main Sheikh Zayed Road. It is less than 10 minutes away from Burj Khalifa, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Business Bay, and even closer to the beaches of Jumeirah.

A busy residential and commercial district in Dubai, Jumeirah Garden City has recently been converted to freehold and is a popular spot for property investment.

ALAIA Developments is founded by its CEO Saad Hussain, who said his company’s move to real estate development was a result of the business environment in the country.

“The UAE offers unmatched opportunities for real estate investment, driven by its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and a stable economy. ALAIA Developments plans to leverage this potential to deliver properties for residents and investors that enhance modern living,” said Hussain.

Saad Hussain, founder and CEO of ALAIA Developments

“Much of this success can be attributed to the visionary leadership of the UAE, which has consistently fostered a business-friendly and investor-centric environment. Landmark initiatives such as the Golden Visa, Retirement Programmes, and the expansion of freehold ownership areas have made the UAE an even more attractive destination for investors.

“ALAIA has more projects in the pipeline, expanding its portfolio in the UAE as well as the region, and growing its footprint.”