Dubai real estate market hits second-best month on sales record with AED 65bn in July

Dubai’s property market recorded its second-best month on record in July 2025, driven by strong investor sentiment and a surge in transaction volumes.

According to recent data from fäm Properties, 20,304 property transactions worth AED 65 billion were completed in July, a 24.9 per cent year-on-year increase in volume and a 29.5 per cent jump in value compared with the same month in 2024.

Apartment sales rose 28.1 per cent year-on-year to 16,272 deals worth AED 32.2 billion, while commercial property transactions climbed 57.8 per cent to 606 transactions worth AED 1.5 billion.

Villa sales increased by 6.4 per cent in volume to 2,988 transactions, totalling AED 19.3 billion. Plot sales also grew 22.3 per cent to 438 deals worth AED 12 billion. The average price per square foot in July reached AED 1,649, up 9.5 per cent compared with July 2024.

Data from DXBinteract highlights how July’s market has expanded over the past five years:

2020: AED 4.5 billion (2,300 transactions)

2021: AED 11.2 billion (4,400 transactions)

2022: AED 21.3 billion (7,200 transactions)

2023: AED 37.8 billion (11,200 transactions)

2024: AED 50.2 billion (16,300 transactions)

“The level of activity last month once again underlines the strength and maturity of Dubai’s real estate sector,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

“Dubai has shown it can sustain growth through different cycles, supported by clear regulation, strong investor sentiment, and a steady pipeline of new opportunities. July’s figures are another clear signal that confidence in the market remains high, both locally and internationally,” he added.

The most expensive apartment sold in July was an AED 174 million unit at Aman Residences Dubai, Tower 1 in Jumeirah Second.

Dubai’s top-performing areas

By value, the leading area was Wadi Al Safa 3 with 1,210 property sales worth AED 6.011 billion. Business Bay followed with AED 3.663 billion from 1,428 transactions.

By volume, Al Barsha South Fourth topped the list with 1,846 transactions valued at AED 2.047 billion.

High-value properties continue to play a significant role, with properties worth more than AED 5 million making up 13 per cent of total transactions.

First sales from developers dominated the market, accounting for 71 per cent of transactions by volume and 65 per cent by value, compared with resales at 29 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.