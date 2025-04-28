Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay begins handover, redefining luxury living in the Gulf

They said it couldn’t be done. This is Four Seasons service, seamlessly delivered to your front door. A residential address that offers the comfort of home with the polish of a five-star hotel. And yet, in the heart of Bahrain Bay, that’s exactly what we’re now seeing.

Bayside Developments has officially begun the handover of the first batch of homes at the Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay – a project that may just be the most significant luxury real estate development the Kingdom has ever seen.

Let’s not understate this: we’re talking about 112 bespoke residences, all linked directly to the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay via a private pedestrian and golf cart bridge. That means every homeowner now has direct access to one of the world’s most prestigious hospitality brands – its spa, its restaurants, its beach, and most importantly, the trusted Four Seasons touch.

Where hotel service meets home ownership

“Living at the Four Seasons will be unlike any other home ownership experience in the Kingdom,” says the Director of Business Development at Bayside Developments. He’s not exaggerating. Imagine waking up in your designer apartment, stepping onto your balcony overlooking the waters of Bahrain Bay, and ordering breakfast – not from a delivery app, but from the Four Seasons kitchen. Fresh, hot, flawless. That’s the standard here.

And this isn’t some watered-down branding exercise. This is the real deal. According to Four Seasons, this is their 57th branded residential project worldwide – and one of the few in the Gulf where the homes are physically connected to the hotel. That changes everything.

A lifestyle curated, not constructed

The team marked the handover with a celebratory event for media and homeowners – and it wasn’t your average ribbon-cutting. Guests toured the private cinema, residents’ lounge, children’s play area, gym, multi-purpose room, and even enjoyed a waterfront BBQ catered by Four Seasons chefs beside the sunlit infinity pool.

Yusuf Haji, Sales Director at Bayside Developments

All of it was curated by Valencia Albuquerque, Director of Residences, who leads the in-house team dedicated to making life here seamless. Want a personal trainer? A private spa treatment? A yacht charter? Sorted.

“From the very beginning, our vision was to redefine luxury living by combining timeless elegance with uncompromised privacy,” says the Bayside Developments team. Judging by what we’ve seen, they’ve nailed it.

Bahrain’s big real estate moment

Here’s what makes this story more than just another posh address: Bahrain is rising. Quietly, confidently, and with serious substance.

For foreign investors, the opportunity here is growing fast. Thanks to Bahrain’s Golden Visa, international buyers can now secure long-term residency with their purchase. It’s a compelling pitch – especially when you add the city’s connectivity, affordability, and stable political climate into the mix.

And let’s not forget location. Bahrain Bay is already one of the most sought-after districts in Manama. The Residences sit just minutes from The Avenues Bahrain and MODA Mall, with views of the Bahrain World Trade Center, the sea, and the city skyline. HKS’ standout architectural résumé includes The Galleria, UAE – and now, Four Seasons Bahrain joins that legacy with a certified lifestyle in the heart of Bahrain.

Not just homes, but statements

Make no mistake – these are statement properties. Designer show kitchens. Wide open-plan layouts for entertaining. Velvet-lined cinema seats. Private jetties. It’s all here. But what makes this more than just another set of luxury homes is the service. It’s the only place in Bahrain where you can own a home and live as if you’re in a world-class hotel – every single day.

And judging by the market response, they’re not going to be available for long. The developer confirms that interest in the remaining units is strong, and the next wave of handovers is already in sight.

The takeaway

The Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay isn’t just another piece of real estate. It’s a blue-chip asset, a lifestyle upgrade, and a bold statement about Bahrain’s place in the Gulf luxury map.

As far as branded residences go, this isn’t about being trendy. It’s about being timeless. And in the current Middle East real estate landscape, that’s rarer – and more valuable – than ever.

For more information or to enquire about available units, visit bahrainbayresidences.com or call on +973 173322200