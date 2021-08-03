Dubai’s dedicated $870m e-commerce hub begins commercial operations

The first dedicated e-commerce free zone in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region has begun commercial operations signalling a new chapter for global e-commerce and trade.

Dubai CommerCity said it has succeeded in leasing 30 percent of its facilities within a period of only two months in the first part of the development phase of the free zone, which extends over an area of ​​2.1 million square feet and backed by an investment of AED3.2 billion ($870 million).

It added that the success of the first phase leasing highlights the “compelling benefits” the free zone brings for local, regional, and international businesses.

Dubai CommerCity has commenced the operation of its customs office, available to provide ongoing support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

It is also providing special launch offers for investors as part of the start of commercial operations, through an ‘Early Bird Campaign’, offering customers a chance to save up to 50 percent on the cost of setting up their businesses within the free zone.

The purpose-built development is set to accelerate the already significant rise seen in e-commerce business set-ups and online retail in Dubai and across the UAE.

Now open for business in the Umm Ramool area near to Dubai International Airport, Dubai CommerCity provides e-commerce strategy consulting, guidance on e-commerce regulations in the region and end-to-end logistics solutions inclusive of warehousing and last mile delivery.

Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, director general of DAFZA, said: “What we achieved in the first phase of the commercial operations is a pivotal achievement in anticipating the future of e-commerce and accelerating its growth in the region… In just under three years of construction, we have managed to turn a dream and a concept into a physical, world-class facility that will inspire a whole new generation of entrepreneurs and innovators.

“The pandemic has created a truly resilient economy and the lessons learnt are paving the way for creativity, problem solving and collaboration on a scale not seen before. The GCC’s e-commerce market alone is expected to be worth roughly $50bn by 2025 and this free zone will play a significant role in realizing the true economic value of this sector,” Al Zarooni added.

DeVere Forster, chief operating officer, Dubai CommerCity, said: “This is a historic and pivotal moment for the UAE and wider region which for many years has been the epicentre for innovation and technological advancement. We see all around us on a daily basis the incredible transformation of e-commerce and trade and now we have a dedicated home for its future growth and development.

“Dubai CommerCity is a real game changer and offers first of its kind solutions, services and offerings to businesses of all sizes and backgrounds,” added Forster.

Dubai CommerCity is divided into three clusters – the Business Cluster, the Logistics Cluster and the Social Cluster.

Dubai CommerCity said it will be unveiling new office buildings in October 2022 and will also be launching phase 2 of its Logistics Cluster during the same month.