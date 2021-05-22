Saudi Arabia proposes major shake-up in world football

Saudi Arabia is proposing a major shake-up in world football, calling for the FIFA World Cups for men and women to be held every two years instead of four.

Football’s world governing body FIFA said it is to launch a feasibility study into the proposal by Saudi Arabia’s football federation (SAFF), after it received backing at its annual congress.

“We believe the future of football is at a critical juncture,” said SAFF president Yasser Al-Misehal.

“The many issues that football has faced or a number of years have now been further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic and global crisis.

“It is time to review how the global game is structured.. which should include whether the current four-year cycle remains the optimum basis for how football is managed,” he added.

He questioned whether the four-year cycle was best both from a commercial perspective as well as in terms of overall football development.

He said the proposal would also impact the qualifying process for the tournaments.

“Having fewer yet more meaningful competitive national team matches could potentially address concerns regarding player welfare whilst at the same time enhancing the value and merit of such competitions.”

Fifa president Gianni Infantino (pictured above) called it an “eloquent and detailed proposal”, with 166 national federations voting in favour with 22 voting against.

The men’s World Cup has been held every four years since the inaugural tournament in 1930 apart from years affected by World War Two. The women’s tournament has also been every four years since it began in 1991.

The proposal comes as Saudi Arabia continues to make waves in the global sporting world.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Gulf kingdom could host the World Heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury later this year as part of plans to engage the population and boost the country’s economy.

Saudi Arabia has also staged its first European Tour golf event, the Saudi International in 2019; while the kingdom hosted the Dakar Rally in 2020; and a street circuit in Jeddah will be the venue for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix later this year.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), said: “The government is making the biggest bets on these soft sectors, tourism, culture and sport and entertainment. Some think it’s vanity, that we’re doing it to build and promote a brand Saudi, the answer is no, we’re doing it for our local people, we’re doing it because these human-led sectors are the ones that will continue providing jobs in the future.”