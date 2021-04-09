Dubai’s ENOC to invest $68m to accelerate digital transformation

Dubai-based ENOC Group on Tuesday unveiled its plans to invest AED250 million ($68 million) of its overall 2021 expenditure towards further progressing its digital transformation strategy.

ENOC said its growth strategy will place strong emphasis on enhancing its business and operations through digitalisation while continuing to serve its main goal of meeting the growing energy demand in Dubai and the UAE.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi (pictured below), Group CEO, ENOC, said: “2020 was an unprecedented year for all and at ENOC we believe that it also presented great opportunities. It made us re-evaluate our operations and urged us to adopt innovative measures to keep up with the fast-paced transformation that our sector is going through.

“Understanding the current market realities allowed us to introduce changes to emerge as an agile, resilient and future ready organisation, while aligning our efforts with the national mandate.”

He added: “While increasing our market share remains a priority, we are focused on strengthening our business to ensure that we have the capabilities to face any future challenges.”

In 2019, the company introduced a number of initiatives under its broader strategy with the aim of diversifying its business streams. It launched Next, an accelerator programme designed to unlock growth opportunities and tackle challenges in the energy sector through building new digital ventures for business-to-business and consumer categories.

Under Next, ENOC introduced two digital ventures – ENOC Link, a digital mobile fuel delivery service for businesses in the UAE, and Beema, the UAE’s first pay-per-kilometre car insurance.

ENOC also introduced Masar, an innovative digital transformation programme designed to offer complete digital integration of all its divisions to enhance efficiencies across ENOC’s core operational and support functions.

The company also plans to educate the current and potential employees on the importance of digitalisation and why it is crucial for the group’s growth for the next 15-20 years.

Al Falasi said: “The talent pool we need to drive for our organisation’s growth is constantly changing. We are on track with our Emiratisation efforts to achieve 50 percent by 2021 and are dedicating our efforts to hone our young national talents. We are also working to understand what attracts and motivates young Emirati nationals to join the energy sector.

“We will dedicate our time and resources to ensure that our employees fully understand the potential that digitalisation has to offer.”