Commitment to digital economy key to Dubai’s Covid resilience, says minister

Growing momentum behind Dubai’s digital economy is expected to modernise the emirate’s key sectors and support the development of emerging industries, according to public and private sector stakeholders speaking at the Future Growth Forum in Dubai on Monday.

The high-level forum, organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre, was attended by more than 500 participants representing 24 sectors that are key contributors to Dubai’s economy.

The live event featured keynotes speeches from top officials including Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and director general of Expo 2020, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

The Future Growth Forum was initiated following the recent directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Executive Council, to reduce government-related procedures for businesses by 30 percent over the next three months.

Al Hashimy and Al Olama discussed emerging areas of the economy that are expected to be instrumental in driving future growth for Dubai in the short and long-term.

In her keynote address, Al Hashimy (pictured below) shared new details about the key features and advantages for businesses at the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai and explained how the mega event will accelerate Dubai’s economy recovery and draw the world’s attention to the emirate.

“The Expo Business Programme has therefore been designed to help reconnect the business world, in order to deliver real-world opportunities for future business growth,” she said, highlighting the three Global Business Forums organised at Expo 2020 Dubai in partnership with the Dubai Chamber, that will focus on the economic outlook of the fast-growing regions of Africa, ASEAN and LATAM.

“To access more than 190 markets on all continents – to explore technological advancements while reconnecting with your peers at world-class business events… to engage with government leaders and partner with the wider UAE ecosystem; these are all unprecedented opportunities, all in one place, and all at one time” she added.

Al Olama described the UAE’s vision for a future centred on a digital economy, with new policies and initiatives being put into place to boost the contribution of the digital economy to the national economy, promote smart infrastructure, and enhance the digital readiness of the UAE government to ensure business continuity.

He also spoke about how Dubai’s focus on digitalisation had enabled it to minimise the economic impact of the coronavirus.

“One of the major factors that aided Dubai’s response to the pandemic is its commitment to digitalisation. Whether it is the Internet of Things or the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Dubai has been at the forefront of adopting the latest technologies, which have benefited all sectors of the economy – from retail to logistics to trade. Dubai’s leadership has been prioritising digital transformation and innovation many years before Covid-19 disrupted the world,” said Al Olama.

“Now, Dubai is entering a new phase of development that is being primarily driven by digital technologies and innovation. The establishment of the Dubai Digital Authority – tasked with positioning Dubai as the first digital economic capital in the world – is a bold step that will seek to digitalise all aspects of life in the emirate and catalyse the growth of our digital economy,” he added.