Bahrain opens its airspace to Qatar as peace accord takes hold

Bahrain has become the latest country to open its airspace to Qatar following the end of the three-year rift with the signing of the AlUla Accord.

The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications has announced that Bahrain’s airspace is open for Qatar-registered aircraft, commencing Monday morning, January 11.

Bahrain is the latest of the four nations which signed the agreement at the 41st annual summit of the GCC to open its airspace. Saudi Arabia was the first on the eve of last week’s historic conference, followed by the UAE on Saturday.

Yesterday Arabian Business reported how both Qatar Airways and Saudia, the kingdom’s national airline, had announced flights between each other’s countries for the first time in three years.

The resumption of flights between Qatar Airways to Saudi Arabia will start with a daily service to Riyadh, four flights a week to Jeddah and daily flights to Dammam, said the statement on social media.

Meanwhile, Saudia will operate weekly flights from Jeddah and Riyadh starting from January 11.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways GCEO

Speaking on the decision to resume flights to KSA, Qatar Airways GCEO, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are very pleased with the positive outcome from the GCC Summit and the decision to reopen all borders with Qatar.”