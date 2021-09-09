Etihad Airways to relaunch flights to Saudi from Saturday

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has revealed it is to relaunch flights to Saudi Arabia from Saturday.

It comes after the kingdom relaxed its travel regulations this week, with the UAE, South Africa and Argentina all removed from its ‘red list’ of destinations.

In a statement to Arabian Business, the carrier confirmed that passenger flights would recommence between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia from Saturday, with services connecting the UAE capital with Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh.

It said: “Passengers permitted entry into Saudi Arabia include nationals of Saudi Arabia, first degree family members, domestic workers, as well as KSA resident visa holders and UAE nationals, subject to some conditions.”

A full list of approved passengers can be found on etihad.com along with the necessary entry requirements.

Passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi from Saudi Arabia can enjoy quarantine-free travel as the kingdom is on Abu Dhabi’s green list.