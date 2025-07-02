Emirates begins Shenzhen service with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from Dubai

Emirates has launched its daily service to Shenzhen, establishing the airline’s fourth gateway in the Chinese mainland as part of its East Asia growth strategy.

The inaugural flight EK328 arrived at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport on July 1, with passengers receiving gifts and certificates to mark the occasion.

Shenzhen joins Emirates’ China network

The airline now operates 42 weekly flights to four cities in the Chinese mainland: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. The service provides passengers and businesses with connectivity and travel options to and from the Chinese mainland.

Emirates operates the route with a four-class Boeing 777-300ER. Flight EK328 departs Dubai at 1005hrs and arrives in Shenzhen at 2200hrs. The return flight EK329 departs Shenzhen at 2355hrs and lands in Dubai at 0340hrs the following day.

The flights connect to destinations across Europe, including London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam, through Emirates’ Dubai hub. Passengers can also connect to Emirates’ destinations in Kenya, Egypt, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

“We are excited to launch our new daily service to Shenzhen – one of China’s most dynamic and innovative cities. This milestone reflects Emirates’ ongoing commitment to strengthening our presence in the Chinese mainland and supporting the country’s trade and tourism objectives. It is also aligned with the strengthening of China-UAE relations, and a strategic move to seamlessly connect the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area’s innovation corridor – an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub that aims to attract global innovation resources, through our flights,” Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said in a statement.

“We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Shenzhen Airport Group and our local partners for their support in making this launch possible. We look forward to connecting more travellers and businesses between Shenzhen and Dubai and across our growing network,” he added.

The Boeing 777 aircraft features 8 suites in First Class, 40 lie-flat seats in Business Class, 24 seats in Premium Economy and 260 seats in Economy Class.

Shenzhen becomes the first city in the Chinese mainland to receive Emirates’ retrofitted aircraft with cabin interiors and Premium Economy. The Business Class cabin operates in a 1-2-1 layout, providing aisle access to every passenger.

Emirates has served China since 2004 and facilitates connectivity to over 50 countries along the Belt and Road Initiative, covering one-third of the 150 countries and regions participating in the initiative.

The expansion will boost inbound visitor volumes to the Greater Bay Area from GCC countries and Africa, while supporting industries including manufacturing, e-commerce, and biopharmaceuticals through a 72-hour supply chain system.

The wide-body Boeing 777-300ER offers 16 tonnes of cargo capacity per flight, integrating Shenzhen’s manufacturing sector with Emirates’ cargo network. The airline’s cold chain capabilities will ensure transportation of perishable goods and pharmaceuticals.

The UAE is China’s trading partner in the Middle East, with bilateral trade reaching US$95 billion in 2023.

Aviation plays a role in trade growth between the two nations. Emirates’ expansion comes as the UAE and China’s partnership deepens, boosting cooperation in trade, technology, logistics and investment.

Travellers from the GCC including the UAE can visit China visa-free for up to 30 days, allowing Emirates’ customers to plan business and leisure trips to the Chinese mainland.

Emirates remains committed to facilitating connectivity in and out of the Chinese mainland, in line with its growth strategy for East Asia.