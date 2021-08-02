Bahrain’s Gulf Air ramps up Paris flights after green list ruling

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, announced on Monday that it will ramp up its flights to Paris to a daily service starting immediately.

The move follows the latest decision by French authorities to add the Gulf kingdom to its Green List of destinations.

Being on the green list will mean that citizens and residents of Bahrain will be accepted to travel to France without the need to quarantine.

Passengers aged 12 and above must present a proof of a complete vaccination which is authorised by the European Medicines Agency or a negative PCR test that is conducted within 72 hours before the flight or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 for non-vaccinated passengers.

Gulf Air began the summer season with flights to 80 percent of its pre-pandemic network and said it is continuing to resume operations and restore services to cities on its original 2019 destination network.

The airline has also announced that it has launched all of its seasonal destinations for the summer of 2021 with direct flights to Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Malaga in Spain and Alexandria and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt as well as recently resuming Tbilisi in Georgia.

The airline currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, Casablanca, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Dhaka, Colombo, the Maldives and several destinations in India and Pakistan.

Waleed AlAlawi, Gulf Air’s acting CEO, said: “This is wonderful news for citizens and residents of Bahrain to be able to travel on Gulf Air to Paris on our newly introduced Airbus A321neoLR on any day of the week and with relaxed restrictions thanks to the newly announced green list status.

“Paris has always been a major European point that we have been operating since 1976 and it was one of the destinations we always continued flying to during the pandemic.”

In May, the airline announced that all its flights would be operated by 100 percent vaccinated crew including pilots and flight attendants.

Gulf Air also recently announced offering complimentary Covid-19 travel insurance coverage to all ticket holders.