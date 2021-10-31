Expo 2020: UAE business leaders hail an opportunity like no other

Welcome to our AB Leaders Expo special edition , and a warm welcome to anyone reading from one of the 192 countries participating in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The theme ‘Connecting Minds and Creating the Future’ was always a powerful statement, a noble goal, but it feels especially vital today following the last 18 months, where the world has been so unconnected and the future seemed so uncertain.

But here we are, a little later than planned, but with business and trade open in the UAE, with an economy that is bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels and an event sprawling with ambition, that aims to improve the world and shape the future through sustainability, mobility and opportunity.

The bonds of trade are often the foundation for firm friendships between nations and the Expo 2020 Dubai will undoubtedly create alliances, inspire commercial conversations and cement ties between businesses and delegations alike from across the globe.

Our AB Leaders Expo special edition is in part a guide for anyone new in town to the influential businesses which shape the UAE and those who lead them. It is not exhaustive, indeed no list could claim to capture all the vibrancy of the business sectors across the Emirates. Instead, it’s our curated look at a number of the key sectors and their leaders, from real estate and construction, to technology and travel, hospitality and banking and finance, among others.

It is also an opportunity to capture a moment in time, a moment which means so much to the UAE, taking a dive into the sentiment and the legacy which industry leaders here believe this will create.

Pore over the pages and you find quotes like “The Expo is definitely going to affect the Gulf region positively, and is already paving a steady path for strong economic growth,” or “We see Expo 2020 as a unique opportunity to create and share value through insights and innovative solutions designed to build a better future.” To find out who said these, keep reading.

But most of all, on behalf of Arabian Business, welcome to Dubai and the UAE, you will be glad you came. You’ll find a city and a nation bursting with ambition and innovation, a place where the dream of creating the future is lived every day. If you need any more proof simply look around as you visit the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Perhaps I’ll leave you with the final words of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

“I believe that positive energy and optimism help us to take up any challenge in life and to succeed in even the most difficult tasks. I also believe that positive energy is contagious: we can transmit it to others.”