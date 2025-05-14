Hilton pipeline extends to 100 properties in Saudi Arabia

Hilton has announced it has 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia this year.

The global hospitality company has 14 brands either trading or in the pipeline, and has announced multiple new signings with plans to add more than 21,000 rooms in locations across the country.

Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East and Africa, Hilton said: “Saudi Arabia is undergoing a remarkable transformation, and we are proud to be playing a leading role in it becoming a top global tourism destination.

Hilton hotels in Saudi Arabia

“The Kingdom offers a unique blend of rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and modern lifestyle developments. Our diverse portfolio – spanning luxury and lifestyle, through to premium economy and midscale brands – will help broaden the appeal for today’s discerning travellers.

“In line with Saudi Vision 2030, our growing hotel pipeline is set to generate over 15,000 job opportunities, with a significant focus on employing Saudi nationals.”

Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said: “We are excited about reaching 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia, as we continue to diversify our footprint and introduce more of our global brands across both established and emerging destinations.

“Our continued partnership with Al Musbah Group is testament to this growth and our commitment to supporting private sector development in the Saudi tourism industry. We are proud to have Al Musbah Group as part of our highly valued ownership community and to be working with them to introduce the region’s first Spark by Hilton in Makkah.

“With two-thirds of our pipeline in Saudi Arabia already under construction, we look forward to continuing our work with new and existing owners to deliver more hotels at all price points for guests across the Kingdom.”

The new signing marks the debut of Hilton’s premium economy brand, Spark by Hilton, in the Middle East and Africa. The premium economy brand launched in 2023.

Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah is set to open later this year, marking the brand’s debut in the MEA region. The 329-guest room property will offer twin-bed and triple-bed guest rooms.

Located to the east of Masjid Al Haram in Makkah’s Aziziyah district, near the religiously significant area of Mina, a key site during Hajj with direct train access to Arafat, the hotel is ideally situated to serve pilgrims.

Spark by Hilton adds to Hilton’s growing midscale presence across established and up-and-coming cities in the Kingdom, complementing existing brands such as Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn, which together account for one-third of the company’s hotel pipeline.

Recent signings include Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn properties in Jeddah, Jizan, and Abha, as well as at the NEOM Community site. In Makkah, Hilton is partnering with Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Company to open the world’s largest Hilton Garden Inn, featuring 1,560 guest rooms.

Hilton has also partnered with Knowledge Economic City (KEC) to open the region’s first Home2 Suites by Hilton in the Middle East in Madinah, alongside properties under the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton brands.

Hilton continues to bolster its luxury presence across the Kingdom with its iconic Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, LXR Hotels and Resorts, and Conrad Hotels and Resorts brands.

These include a multi-property agreement at The Avenues – Riyadh, the Kingdom’s largest mixed-use development, which will be home to a Waldorf Astoria and a Conrad, as well as a Waldorf Astoria in Diriyah Gate – one of Saudi Arabia’s iconic giga-projects, and Madinah’s first Waldorf Astoria.

The company has also partnered with Rua Al Madinah Holding to open three hotels in the holy city including a luxury property under the Conrad Hotels and Resorts brand, as well as with Dan Co, a PIF subsidiary, to open an LXR agritourism resort in Al Ahsa.

Hilton currently operates 20 hotels in the Kingdom, with another 77 properties in the pipeline, accounting for a quarter of branded hotel rooms under construction in the country – and reaffirming the company’s commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 by delivering world-class hospitality experiences.