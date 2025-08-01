Ras Al Khaimah sets new H1 tourism record with 654,000 visitors

Ras Al Khaimah has set a new record of tourist arrivals, with over 654,000 visiting the northern emirate in the first half of 2025, representing a six per cent year-on-year growth.

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said the increase in visitor numbers has also led to a nine per cent increase in tourism revenues.

The authority said there were strong visitor numbers across key source markets, including CIS, UK, India, China and Central and Eastern Europe, and significant growth from source markets with expanded direct flights connectivity, including Romania (+65 per cent), Poland (+56 per cent), Uzbekistan (+47 per cent), Belarus (+30 per cent).

Tourism boom in Ras Al Khaimah

There was a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in visitors from India, while the number of arrivals from the UK improved by 5 per cent, China by 9.2 per cent and Russia by 7 per cent.

MICE and weddings revenue grew by 36 per cent, driven by high-value weddings, international conferences, incentive groups, and strategic initiatives positioning the emirate as a rising hub for events and incentive travel.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, commented: “These half-year achievements are a clear testament to the strength of Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism offering and the impact of its focused strategy.

“From expanded air connectivity and high-profile hotel developments to strategic partnerships and a growing calendar of experiences and events, every milestone contributes to Ras Al Khaimah’s standing as one of the world’s fastest-growing destinations. With a clear vision to welcome over 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030, the Emirate is firmly on track to deliver long-term, sustainable value for its economy, communities and tourists.”

The emirate continued to strengthen its hotel offering with several high-profile announcements across the first half of the year, including NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Hotel & Apartments (156 keys), Fairmont Al Marjan Island (250 keys), Taj Wellington Mews Al Marjan Island (336 hotel apartments) and Four Seasons Resort and Residences Ras Al Khaimah at Mina Al Arab (150 keys).

During the period, RAKTDA was involved in several collaborations supporting destination development and tourism growth, as well as put its might behind signature events.

It signed MoUs with leading OTAs in China, including Trip.com and Tongcheng, and forged new partnerships with four leading Saudi-based OTAs – Fursan Travel, Smart Holidays, Almatar and Wego. The emirate also signed a strategic MoU with Huawei to advance smart tourism capabilities.

Ras Al Khaimah hosted the 18th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon with a record-breaking turnout of over 10,000 participants and spectators, and the fourth edition of the internationally broadcast Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour at Al Hamra Golf Club.