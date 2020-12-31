Thousands of Dubai property prices could be boosted by Route 2020 opening, says Nakheel

Tens of thousands of residents in some of Dubai’s most popular communities will benefit from the opening of four new metro stations on Friday, according to master developer Nakheel.

Stations at Jebel Ali, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens and Al Furjan will be up and running on New Year’s Day as part of the RTA’s Route 2020 Metro extension, bringing more convenience to residents and visitors, and potentially boosting property values in the area, Nakheel said in a statement.

Nakheel’s Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens and The Gardens communities collectively span nearly 1,000 hectares and are home to almost 95,000 people.

Aqil Kazim, Nakheel’s chief commercial officer, said: “Our congratulations to the RTA on the opening of this part of the Route 2020 extension. The new stations will be a much-welcomed start to the New Year for third party developers, property owners, residents, retailers and business at these communities.

“Research shows that properties within walking distance of a Metro station command higher sales and rental rates, and show more resilience compared to those in other areas.

“Throughout 2020, we have seen increased demand for villas, and have now sold out of our luxury family homes at Al Furjan. While this uptick is largely the result of lifestyle changes in the wake of the pandemic with investors looking for more indoor and outdoor space, the proximity to a Metro station will have also played a role in many people’s buying decisions,” he added.

Journeys on the new route will start at 5am and end at midnight from Saturday to Wednesday while on Thursday, the first journey will start at 5am and run until 1am the next morning and will operate on Friday from 10am until 1am the next morning.

The journey between Jebel Ali and Al Furjan takes about six minutes and frequency will be 10 minutes at a rate of six trains per hour, with the route serving 4,176 riders per hour per direction.

A total of 19 buses on four routes will serve Route 2020 stations to ease the mobility of riders from and to each station.

Jebel Ali, an interchange station with the Red Line, spans 8,800 square metres and can serve 17,000 riders per hour during peak times and 320,000 riders per day. It also offers eight retail outlets for commercial investment.

The Gardens station can serve 6,770 riders per hour during peak times and 125,000 riders per day with five outlets while Discovery Gardens can serve 6,770 riders per hour during peak times and 125,000 riders per day and offers four outlets.

The fourth station, Al Furjan, can serve 6,770 riders per hour during peak times and 125,000 riders per day and also offers four outlets for commercial investment.