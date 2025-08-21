Abu Dhabi Airports names Carsten Nørland as chief commercial officer

Abu Dhabi Airports has appointed Carsten Nørland as chief commercial officer (CCO), the operator of the emirate’s five commercial airports said on Thursday.

Nørland will oversee the company’s commercial operations including route development, retail, duty-free, food and beverage, property management, and commercial partnerships.

He previously served as CEO of Scandlines, where he led a company-wide transformation that delivered record-breaking freight and leisure traffic, financial gains, and a long-term repositioning strategy. Nørland also held senior roles at Royal Unibrew and Copenhagen Airport.

Elena Sorlini, managing director and CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Carsten Nørland to the Abu Dhabi Airports leadership team.”

“His exceptional track record in transforming commercial operations and delivering sustainable growth aligns with our strategic goals as we continue to elevate our passenger experience and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global aviation hub.”

The appointment comes after the opening of the new terminal at Zayed International Airport, with Nørland tasked to drive aeronautical revenue growth through airline partnerships and network expansion, as well as non-aeronautical revenue streams such as commercial concessions, digital platforms, real estate, and passenger services.