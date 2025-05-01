Emirates plans to recruit 1,500 new pilots in 2 years

Emirates plans to recruit 1,500 new pilots within the next two years as it enters its next era of growth and global expansion.

On World Pilots’ Day, the Dubai-based carrier highlighted ambitious recruitment plans, including 550 aviators this year alone.

The airline is riding on the success of its Accelerated Command programme which fast-tracks First Officers to the role of Captain, with more than 80 pilots well on their way to achieving this command upgrade.

Emirates jobs

Emirates is focused on hiring experienced pilots for roles in one of its four programmes:

Direct Entry Captains

Accelerated Command

First Officers Type Rated

First Officers Non-Type Rated

The new hires will be embraced into a 4,600 strong flight crew community.

Since the start of 2022, the airline has welcomed nearly 2,000 new pilots. This year, Emirates’ recruitment team will host roadshows in more than 40 cities across the world with a goal to hire more than 550 pilots.

After successful sessions in Italy this month, they will visit Norway, Finland and Sweden in May.

To learn more about the eligibility criteria visit www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/pilots.

Emirates pilots fly the world’s youngest and most modern fleet of 261 all wide-body aircraft of Airbus A380s, Boeing 777s and its latest addition, the A350, while flying to more than 148 destinations across six continents.

Emirates pilots enjoy a competitive tax-free salary with profit sharing benefits – ensuring security and stability. They have access to a world-class provident fund and retirement benefits as well as life, medical and dental coverage.

Pilots are chauffeured to and from work in luxury cars and live in spacious villas in gated communities.

Pilots have opportunities to explore the world with family and friends – this includes 42 annual leave days and tickets for the entire family in First or Business Class, plus deeply discounted tickets for self, immediate and wider family, plus friends.

Bidding and swapping for preferred flights and destinations with the airline’s advanced rostering system ensures they can spend special moments with loved ones.

Pilots are part of a vibrant community in Dubai where they live alongside colleagues from more than 110 countries.

The Emirates Platinum Card is designed to offer pilots and their dependents exclusive benefits and access to discounts across thousands of leading brands and retail stores, clubs, clinics, and renowned hospitality outlets both locally and globally.

Complementing this, the Premium Club Membership provides employees and their families entry to premium fitness and leisure facilities at selected clubs in Dubai.