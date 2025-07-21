UAE jobs: Private sector employment hits new milestone with 152,000 Emiratis

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that the number of Emiratis working in the private sector has surpassed 152,000, employed across 29,000 companies as of June 30, 2025 – the deadline set for achieving Emiratisation targets for the first half of the year.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed that “the success of Emiratisation efforts in the private sector demonstrates the effectiveness of Emiratisation policies and the Nafis programme, guided by the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership.”

Private sector Emiratisation shows strong growth

The ministry added that these efforts are delivering impact, as evidenced by the rise in the number of Emiratis taking up private-sector jobs.

The results also paint private-sector employment in a light for Emirati talent, boosting their competitiveness, highlighting the value they bring, and emphasising their contributions towards the sustainability and growth of their companies.

These accomplishments are in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC).

MoHRE noted that the increase in the number of UAE citizens employed in the private sector reflects the sustainability of the country’s growth, the statement said.

This is demonstrated by the entry of companies into the labour market, marking a 33 per cent growth in the total number of establishments over the past year, enabled by the UAE’s development model and efforts to promote a business environment.

The ministry applauded private-sector companies targeted by Emiratisation policies for their cooperation with regulations and decisions, which indicates their awareness of their responsibilities in that regard, and their role in supporting the UAE’s plans and vision to strengthen Emirati talents’ contribution to the economy.

This, in turn, boosts labour market competitiveness by driving sustainability, efficiency, and flexibility, spearheaded by a labour force, the statement added.

MoHRE asserted its commitment to preserving the progress achieved in the Emiratisation mandate, through partnership with the private sector.

The ministry will continue to offer incentives to companies that comply with Emiratisation targets, including the privileges provided by the Nafis programme with its variety of initiatives and benefits.

Emirati citizens are employed across six main sectors, namely business services, intermediation, trade, repair services, construction, and manufacturing, among others. They hold positions in disciplines, including roles such as specialists, managers, and staff.

The ministry is looking forward to progress on the Emiratisation front in the second half of 2025, targeting a 1 per cent increase in the number of Emiratis employed in positions among companies with 50 or more employees.

Additionally, companies operating in 14 activities and employing 20-49 workers in a work environment are required to hire at least one Emirati by the end of the year.