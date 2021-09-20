The entrepreneur’s edge: Social media and tech have made it easier to start a business in Saudi Arabia, says Facebook

Saudi citizens agree that social media and technology have made it easier than ever to start their own business, says a Facebook IQ-Ipsos report labelled Emerging Trends: The Forces Shaping the Future Today.

The report noted most of the kingdom’s respondents agreeing that social media and technology have not only made it easier to start a business, but also particularly credited Facebook’s Family of Apps for their help to entrepreneurs, whereby platforms such as Facebook have allowed them to be aware of promotions being offered by businesses of all sizes.

Eighty-seven percent of those surveyed in Saudi Arabia believe entrepreneurs are well-received and supported in the kingdom, and among Saudi entrepreneur respondents, more than half said they have an online presence.

#Lovelocal

The report shone light on how the coronavirus pandemic pushed consumers towards supporting local brands and businesses through economically challenging circumstances

Among the survey respondents, 88 percent of Saudi consumers were willing to support their compatriot entrepreneurs by buying local, and nearly all of them said the pandemic has emphasised this, and that they would choose to buy local over foreign if presented with a choice between two similar products.

Commenting on this, Rana Bouri, head of Marketing for MENA at Facebook, said “In fast-growing markets such as Saudi Arabia, an entrepreneur’s ability to quickly, creatively and cost-effectively connect with their consumer base is key. With the kingdom’s high smartphone penetration, products and services need to be available to potential users from an adaptable, mobile-first perspective.”

To learn more about the report’s findings, visit: Fb.me/KSAFuture.