The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: A backseat perspective on ultimate luxury

With its distinctive bonnet and radiator grille, V12 engine, cutting-edge safety and comfort systems and extraordinary backseat passenger experience, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class does more than take you from point A to point B; it’s a space built for optimal rest, entertainment and productivity.

Whether you’re judging by aesthetics, comfort or convenience, the Maybach’s rear passenger experience is unlike any other.

Depending on whether you’ve opted for the Executive or Chauffeur package, the hand-stitched backseats – which include a massage-functional calf rest and individual cooling or heating for neck and shoulders – can be tilted forwards or backwards, and are perfectly adjustable to suit a range of needs, from managerial Zoom calls to a nap on your journey.

Innovative tech

On a technological front, the optional MBUX Interior Assist in the back tracks your body’s movement to direct the cabin’s adaptive rear lights to where you want it, thanks to 3D lasers built into the roof liner. The ambient lighting also has presets according to your mood, all of which can be adjusted on high-res touchscreen OLED displays.

Thanks to the new active road noise compensation, unwanted low-frequency sounds from the outside world are reduced by counter-phased sound waves.

Instead, you can enjoy high-fidelity audio through the bass speakers of a Burmester 4D surround sound system. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will go into production in June, for optimal rest, entertainment and productivity.