First plug-in hybrid Lamborghini to hit Middle East streets in 2024

The first plug-in hybrid Lamborghini is scheduled to be announced in 2023, with plans to make it available in the region the following year, according to CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

However, he warned that although sustainability and digitisation were among the priorities of the supersports car manufacturer – and the automotive industry at large – the third pillar of developing autonomous vehicles was some distance away for the renowned Italian giant.

He told Arabian Business: “If there will ever be (autonomous vehicles), we will be the last ones to do so.”

Lamborghini is spending over 1.5 billion Euros ($1.8bn) in the next three-and-a-half years – the greatest investment in the company’s history – in the development and production of electrified vehicles.

“I’m happy to announce that all three model lines (Aventador, Huracán and Urus) will be electrified by the end of 2024,” said Winkelmann. “We gave ourselves the clear target to reduce CO2 by 50 percent with these plug-in hybrid models from the beginning of 2025.”

And he added that, in the second half of the decade, the company plans to launch a fourth model, which would be a fully electric car and would be completely different from the Aventador or Huracán.

He said: “We are still working on the exact definition of the body style and concept of this car, but I can say this much, it will be a two-plus-two or a four-seater thought for daily usability and it will be part of a sub-segment that doesn’t exist yet as such today.”

However, the journey to sustainability is not easy for Lamborghini as the company treads a balancing act between being environmentally friendly, while retaining the very DNA which has made the brand so popular.

Winkelmann explained: “We have to reinvent Lamborghini and still stay the same. This is a big challenge, but one that we are tackling with excitement and determination. And I can promise in the future that all of our supersports cars will remain true Lamborghinis, with an uncompromising Lamborghini driving experience.”

The company is also planning two launches this year and two next year to add to its portfolio as part of its four-year plan. Although Winkelmann was remaining tight-lipped about these, he said this year’s would be linked to the 12 cylinder.