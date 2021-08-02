ADIB becomes first UAE bank to use facial recognition for account opening

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has revealed its newest digital service, in partnership with the UAE’s Ministry of Interior, which helps verify an account opener’s identity details by using the ministry’s facial recognition system.

Through this partnership, ADIB becomes the first UAE bank to utilise facial recognition for instant and secure account opening with the purpose of enhancing security against fraud and other forms of identity theft.

Sameh Awadallah, head of ADIB’s branch network, said: “Together with the Ministry of Interior, we are enabling for the first time in the UAE, residents to open an instant digital account in a secure and seamless way. The use of facial recognition system is key step for ADIB towards the implementation of emerging technologies based on Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

The facial recognition system service is currently available on the ADIB mobile banking app for account opening.

To open an account, UAE residents can download the ADIB mobile application and follow the instructions by simply taking a personal photo, scanning the passport and tapping the Emirates ID card on the device for the app to read its data from the built-in chip using Near Field Communication.

The tool will scan the user’s face, which will be matched against the ministry’s facial recognition system instantly. Upon successful matching, ADIB will send an SMS-OTP to the user’s registered mobile number for verification, after which the user may create their preferred credentials.

Ahmed Saeed Al Shamsi, head of the AI systems and services development team at General Directorate of Security Support, UAE Ministry of Interior, said: “We are pleased to partner with ADIB to provide digital solutions that enhance the digital agenda of the UAE. This is in line with Ministry of Interior’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of services, as well as support UAE banks in strengthening the security and safety of their digital services against threats of cybercrime.”

Al Shamsi added that the Ministry of Interior is proactively looking to invest in new and innovative technologies, as well as to adopt the best modern tools in the areas of digital services.

He emphasised that this comes within the pioneering path of government work to provide smart services that will help support the private sector and the UAE’s directives, as well as ensure the public’s security and safety.