What will power brand growth in 2021?

As we march headlong into 2021, we find ourselves facing a market no less complex than what prevailed for much of last year. A shift to online platforms, geopolitics, and no dearth of competition are just a few among the plethora of variables that have rendered the business environment volatile.

With this as the backdrop, how can brands leverage existing tailwinds and power growth in the next twelve months, and further beyond?

2020 already provided part of the answer, in that it saw companies across industry verticals pivoting to virtualised platforms like never before. Almost overnight, starting with Mobile World Congress Barcelona last February, companies started organising a slew of digital showcases, virtual presentations and webinars to engage their customers and stay top of mind.

If 2020 helped in finally assuaging any doubts, 2021 should be the year where employers not only fully embrace the work-from-anywhere mantra but also double down on their virtualised branding operation.

Large-scale trade shows, sponsored concerts, product launch events, and the like, are still unfeasible for the foreseeable future. The alternative is garnering engagement through digital modes of delivery. This means meme marketing. It means conceptualising augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences.

It means hyper-targeted advertising on social media networks. It means collaborating with video game publishers. It means tapping into social influencer networks. It means securing brand mentions in a major Netflix, HBO Max or Amazon Prime blockbuster. It means ramping up not only your digital advertising spend – and believe it or not, many brands are still loath to do so – but also your data analytics capabilities.

The silver bullet for success is all about reaching your customers through ‘experiences’, fuelled by data insights, rather than overtly promotional messages.

At the same time, from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, India, China, South Korea and Australia, we are witnessing a significant uptake in 5G technology across the world – which enables more video, as well as more AR/VR-native content to be rolled out.

The largely sedentary nature of much of the working populace, brought on by increased remote working, also means a predominantly mobile-first (Statista estimates 3.8 billion smartphone users worldwide this year) and social-first mindset for e-commerce and entertainment (Statista estimates 4.41 billion social network users worldwide by 2025).

It would be amiss for brands to not capitalise on this. If you thought that short-form video content was at its zenith, think again, as 5G – with exponentially higher speeds and bandwidth than any network before it – could fuel further creation and rapid dissemination. Imagine a future where 4K videos became commonplace.

Yet, none of this matters if your organisation is devoid of any vision or stated values – which brings us to a critical pillar of growth and business longevity. Now more than ever, consumers are values-driven, and want to interact with and buy from brands that resonate with their belief systems. And yes, fleeting tokenism in the pursuit of short-term commercial gains will end up being your Achilles heel.

You’re essentially compromising your share-of-voice and chances of success in an increasingly saturated market if you have no values, no vision and no mission statement to guide you.

Seth Godin has said that “People do not buy goods and services. They buy relations, stories and magic”. In the age of social media and smart devices, companies are now under greater public scrutiny than ever before. Millennials – now the largest cohort in the workforce and consumer group – and Gen-Z, in particular, crave authenticity and are community-focused and socially minded.

They largely prize experiences over commodities and gravitate to brands which hold up social values as their north star. Whether it’s operationalising a supply chain for fuel efficiency, or sourcing responsibly cultivated raw materials, companies need to take the front foot when it comes to articulating their position on various issues that now dominate public discourse. You have to say what you mean and mean what you say.

Operating in the absence of this is like trying to drive a perfectly capable car to a hitherto unfamiliar location without the aid of Google Maps. Where are you going and what exactly are you trying to achieve?

Corporate reputation and a values-based drive behind decision-making mean a lot more than you think. At the same, possessing the mindset of a digital maven and engaging in a more experiential form of storytelling, rather than simply putting your commercial offerings front and centre, is an absolute imperative.

Plugging your products and taglines will only take you so far – and in this hypercompetitive environment, not very far at that. It’s baffling that this needs to be reiterated in 2021, but far too often, many organizations do not seem to comprehend this equation. Get this right and you could potentially create a new generation of brand advocates, with the ripple effects felt for a long time to come.

The time for a fundamental reset is now. For many companies around the world, 2020 was a watershed moment that spelt inevitable doom. Others bucked the status quo and successfully pivoted to not only weather the storm, but thrive as well. Though it is a new year, the fact is that we are still operating in a relatively uncertain environment.

It’s important to stay ahead of the curve and future-proof your strategy, catering to the modern customer’s tastes – which will only get further entrenched in the years to come. Adopting a new philosophy and realigning your marketing function accordingly might just be the rejuvenation that your organisation needs.

In the words of Beth Comstock, former CMO and Vice Chair at General Electric: “Marketing’s job is never done. It’s about perpetual motion. We must continue to innovate every day.”

Adnan Bashir is Senior Manager for Global Corporate Communications, Hansen Technologies