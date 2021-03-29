Robots are more effective and less error-prone than humans for certain tasks

Operational efficiency is the foundation for the success of organisations, and businesses have long sought to streamline repetitive tasks that consume employee bandwidth. The invention of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has dramatically increased the feasibility of accomplishing this mission.

The emerging technology expertly mimics human interaction with computer programs to automate business processes, freeing up time to focus more on high-value activities while increasing efficiency, accuracy and improving compliance.

Unlike traditional IT implementations, RPA does not have an invasive integration process, but rather it automates the use of applications against their existing interfaces while recording each step performed for audibility at a later stage.

RPA also offers the ability to gather and analyse valuable process metrics and business MI, which can then be used to improve further on current operations.

Companies all over the world are beginning to implement automation at considerable scale, and many younger companies are designing their business processes around it. This is often done through an established in-house team designed and trained to scale their operations through automation as well as maintain their digital workforce.

The global pandemic and subsequent economic crises have awakened executives to the need for more automation, through technologies such as RPA. As research by Hadoop estimates, the potential savings companies can experience with the involvement of RPA by 2025 is between $5 trillion to $7 trillion.

As the appetite to automate continues to grow, here are some of the key drivers that lead companies to adopt RPA.

Quick to implement

Typically, the RPA adoption process is categorised by the level of complexity. Without going into detail, the technology takes into account the number of systems the robot needs to access, the structure of the data involved and the application of business logic.

A simple automation process can take as little as two weeks to implement, with complex procedures taking up to 12 weeks or sometimes more. Compared to major software implementations, which can take as long as two years, RPA implementations are quicker and require less investment.

In the longer term, it is important to understand that partnering with the right provider is essential as they help develop a library of reusable components that will only quicken the implementation time.

Time and cost saving

The highest priority use cases for automation are usually the business processes that occupy the most time. The transactions with the highest volumes and are relatively simple to automate and automating them can pack a big punch when it comes to ROI.

For example, imagine you have a team of 10 employees spending 40 hours per month on a task a software robot could do in a fraction of the time. The robot could potentially free up 400 hours in one department.

With automation, businesses can increase their output by redirecting the hours saved to focus on the tasks that require the human touch.

Increased efficiency and accuracy

Software robots can be considered your digital or virtual employees. These digital employees work 24 hours a day seven days a week, and can accomplish basic process driven tasks very efficiently.

A robot will do exactly as it is programmed to do. If you ask it to take numbers from one source to another, there is no risk of adding an extra zero or inputting the wrong value. The accuracy achieved through RPA means human error is pretty much eradicated, saving valuable employee time for more important, analytical tasks.

Employee satisfaction

Qualified accountants all over the world are bogged down by tasks like dragging data from one system to another, essentially being utilized as over-qualified data-entry clerks. This takes away their opportunity to use their analytical skills to add more value to the business.

Likewise, professionally qualified HR professionals are snowed under generating salary certificates, dealing with incorrect salary payments or the endless administrative tasks of on-boarding and off-boarding employees.

By adopting automation for these tasks, human resources professionals can focus on developing vital tasks such as employee wellbeing, compensation, benefits planning, training and development.

Customer satisfaction

The number one priority for any business is the customer. Customers expect the best service, quickest delivery of products and services and the shortest route to resolving any problems in the customer journey. Customer service representatives see the administration involved as an unwanted distraction.

Automating the majority of these tasks can free up quality time, allowing representatives to do what they do best – spend more time interacting with customers giving them an excellent level of service.

RPA is not a new concept. It is not a novel technology that may sink or swim, or a fad that will pass us by. The biggest companies on the planet have benefited from this for years and we are already seeing a huge surge in demand in the Middle East with the technology expected to register a CAGR of 5.15 percent by 2023.

Digital transformation in the region is gaining traction exponentially, backed by several government mandates like the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (AI) that aims to make UAE the top region in artificial intelligence (AI) investments in key sectors and Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, with an objective of expanding digital services to reduce delays and cut redundancies.

Along with this, customer demand for automation in the region continues to grow as organisations look for ways to become a digital enterprise by automating business processes.

The adoption of RPA will continue to grow more in the region as opportunities arise, technology advances and the region works towards achieving its digital transformation goals.