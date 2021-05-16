Professional development is key in boosting Emiratisation

A renewed focus has been placed on Emiratisation and knowledge-sharing following the recent announcement of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council by the Dubai Executive Council. Its purpose is to increase the number of Emiratis working in the private sector through strategic efforts to qualify, train, employ and retain local human resources.

While the government has been making strides towards its Emiratisation agenda, challenges still exist, especially in the private sector. According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, UAE nationals made up only 7.46 percent of the country’s entire workforce as of 2020, with only 3.78 percent being in the private sector.

Through the Emiratisation initiative, the government aims to promote development-oriented policies that support productive activities and create jobs. Locals are encouraged to develop relevant skills for employment, and entrepreneurship ultimately leading to the UAE being more competitive in the global market by relying more on local rather than foreign investors.

What is encouraging is that national youths have a lot of relevant skills to offer already, especially for the private sector, namely their desire to progress and lead, their technology capability and their agility. While these attributes form a great foundation, developing further skill sets through ongoing training and professional development is crucial for enabling promising nationals to make a valuable contribution to the UAE’s knowledge economy. In addition to this contribution, they will invariably also achieve personal fulfillment and organisational growth.

Graduate training for young nationals is, therefore, key to bridging the gap between education and the workplace, empowering young national graduates to move forward on their career path with a positive attitude and a willingness to adapt to the business culture. Industry-relevant qualifications and skills are vital to help recent Emirati graduates adapt to the workplace and build the knowledge and behaviours valued by the private sector. These also increase the nationals’ potential for managerial effectiveness and unlock the innovation required for success and achievement within particular job roles in the industry.

This is further evidenced by the high government targets on Emiratisation in the banking and financial sectors. These graduate programs focused on the financial market rules and regulations enable Emiratis to join as market regulators in DIFC or ADGM with a strong and practical contribution from their first day. Developing soft skills and hard knowledge provides them with a better understanding of the organisational context and financial literacy, as well as the know-how of the overall industry landscape, improved financial dexterity and a deeper understanding of commercial acumen.

Emiratisation is key not only to increase the percentage of Emiratis in the overall job market but also to pave the way for them to contribute to the national economy. With the help of professional development and upskilling, the nation can propel itself to becoming one of the strongest knowledge-based economies globally through the significant potential of UAE’s local talent and, in turn, allow the private sector in the UAE to grow in parallel.

Fiona McBride, managing director, Kaplan Professional Middle East.