How brands can leverage deal finder apps as a marketing tool

In the wake of Covid-19, with cost-effective purchase attitudes being at the forefront of consumers’ minds, it signals the start of a new marketing channel for brands.

According to a report from Blis, 38 percent of shoppers in the UAE would categorise themselves as ‘Bargain Hunters’, with 89 percent of all shoppers researching products online before a purchase. As a result, deal finding apps like the UAE’s own Hundred are growing in popularity, allowing savvy consumers to search offers seamlessly.

As customers try to find the best deal for themselves, this presents an opportunity for brands to use these apps as a marketing tool to drive business and increase sales. This article will articulate on how this can be achieved.

Targeted advertising in a global market

Apps have an established subscriber base and generally use personal data and preferences to personalise offers so they can showcase the most relevant and appropriate deals to customers.

Brands can tap into these apps for hyper-targeted promotions based on previous purchases, or interest with other deals. This allows brands to be directly competitive in the global market while offering their customers the best offers.

Using this level of targeting will not only allow brands to market their existing deals, but use the platforms as a way of performing research on what the market responds to through A/B offer testing.

Increased exposure and build brand loyalty

In the UAE, consumers have experienced a 62 percent income drop due to the pandemic, making them more cost-conscious than ever. Brands can position themselves to price-sensitive consumers through deal finding apps by offering deals and in the process build loyalty.

This was backed by research from Invespcro, which found that 68 percent of consumers who received a digital offer would be more loyal to the brand.

With mobile deal redemptions on the rise and projected to increase to $91 billion by 2022, according to Juniper Research, that is a huge opportunity for brands to use mobile apps as a new marketing channel.

It is especially beneficial to new or smaller businesses with a physical presence who would normally rely on word-of-mouth but have been hit hard by lockdowns and decreased foot traffic.

Increase customer spends and quicker results

While coupons are designed to save money, 77 percent of consumers actually spend between $10 – $50 more per transaction when redeeming coupons, according to research from Invespcro. The perceived value of the purchase boosts customer satisfaction and leads to higher spending as well as repeat purchases.

The other benefit to using deal finding apps is that this level of immediate exposure, particularly to ‘warmer leads’ already looking for the best offers, can also speed up the sales process and reach the target audience quickly.

Drive traffic and reduce marketing expenditure

Deals and offers can often be low-profit marketing strategies because of the amount of marketing budget businesses have to put behind them to make them seen and the reduced amount from the sale. But using deal finding apps as the catalyst reduces the acquisition cost of leads and makes it easier to attract customers to your brand’s website, e-commerce, or online store.

The quality of traffic driven to a merchant’s site or store also increases the likelihood that the consumer will respond to up-selling and cross-selling to boost sales and ROI on marketing efforts.

Even if potential customers don’t make a sale on the first visit to the merchant’s site, having deal finding apps as a digital touchpoint in a merchant’s strategy can keep the merchant on top of mind next time someone sees the brand.

Deals make brands ‘shareable’

Many consumers will share discounts and offers with family and friends on social media, particularly those with an incentive (e.g. cashback for referrals). Just being present on deal finding apps increases the chance that a merchant will be picked up outside of the platform and potentially go viral which is something that works particularly well with timed offers and high incentives.

Ultimately, deal finding apps aren’t just for the consumer, they can give a lot of marketing value to brands looking to increasing the chance of conversion compared to other platforms.

Depending on the marketing strategy, businesses in the UAE can use deal finding apps with minimal effort to give great value and brand experience to consumers, in order to build loyalty and drive the business to success.

Nitin Agarwal, president at Hundred.