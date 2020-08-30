We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

UAE grants paternity leave for private sector workers

Order entitles five days leave to be taken within six months of the birth of the child

UAE grants paternity leave for private sector workers

The leave must be taken within six months of the birth of the child, according to the new directive 

Photo: ITP Images

Private sector workers in the UAE will be granted five days of paternity leave, under a new order issues by the country’s President Sheikh Khalifa on Sunday.

The leave must be taken within six months of the birth of the child.

A tweet from the UAE Government’s official account said: “The decision aims to enhance the country’s leadership, raise its competitiveness in the field of gender balance, achieve family cohesion and stability, and encourage young talents to work in the private sector, as ‘parental leave’ is the latest benefit for workers in this vital sector.”

Women working in the government in the UAE are afforded 90 days of paid maternity leave although they can be granted extended periods of unpaid leave depending on which emirate they work in.

Females employed in the private sector, meanwhile, are entitled to 45 days of full pay for maternity leave.

Staff writer

