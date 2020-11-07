Joe Biden declared US election victor despite Trump protests

After four days of vote counting, former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the US election and will become the 46th President of the United States despite continued opposition from the Donald Trump campaign.

The announcement, which came on news outlets including CNN, Fox and the Associated Press, came after Biden was projected to win in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Nevada, putting him over the 270 electoral college votes needed to win.

“I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” Biden said in a statement. “In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.”

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal,” he added. “We are the United States of America. and there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

President Trump, in contrast, continued to claim he was the winner and vowed to continue fighting against the results.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying to hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” the Trump campaign said in a statement. “The simple fact is that this election is far from over.”

“Joe Biden has not been certified as winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” he added. “Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”

As soon as Monday, the Trump campaign said they would continue pushing legal action to ensure that an “honest” election took place.

“This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election,” the statement added. “It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured or cast by ineligible or deceased voters,” it said.

“So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count and deserve and that Democracy demands.”