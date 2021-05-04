Dubai ruler issues laws to restructure some gov’t entities

Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Tuesday issued a series of legislations relating to the restructuring of certain Dubai Government entities.

Sheikh Mohammed, also Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, said the legislation aims to further raise the efficiency of government institutions.

Under the changes, the International Institute for Tolerance will be transferred to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Department.

All assets, employees and financial resources allocated by the Department of Finance to the Institute and the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Tolerance, as well as all its liabilities and commitments will be transferred.

Sheikh Mohammed also issued a law pertaining to the dissolution of the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre and the transfer of all its responsibilities, functions, assets, allocated financial resources as well as its commitments and liabilities to the Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy).

Under amended bylaws, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation will be merged into the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and its CEO will be appointed according to a resolution issued by the chairman of the Executive Arts Council, the Dubai ruler said in a statement carried on his official website.

Sheikh Mohammed also issued a decree to extend the scope of the Central Grievance Committee of Dubai Government Employees to cover grievances submitted by employees of 44 government entities.

Another decree issued on Tuesday dissolves the Dubai Design and Fashion Council, the statement added.