e& enterprise powers Smart Salem’s digital transformation, setting a new benchmark in the UAE healthcare system

In a powerful example of healthcare innovation through technology, Smart Salem, Dubai’s premier medical fitness and wellness center, has successfully transformed its operations by migrating to a fully cloud-based Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS). This shift was made possible through a strategic partnership with e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of global technology group e&.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, e& serves over 194.8 million customers and 15.1 million customers in UAE With expertise in digital infrastructure and regulatory alignment, e& enterprise is the go-to partner for healthcare institutions seeking innovation, scalability, and compliance. Smart Salem is one such customer where with digital solutions they aimed to create a premium, innovative and efficient healthcare experience for their customers.

Digital transformation in action

Smart Salem offers a wide range of health and wellness services including Dubai’s fastest medical fitness testing (test in 10 minutes, results in 30), under the regulatory oversight of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). The medical clinic offers express, drop-in testing at three prime locations, with state-of-the-art facilities: Knowledge Park, Index Tower, DIFC, and City Walk.

Faced with the challenges of traditional on-premises medical imaging systems, Smart Salem turned to e& enterprise to reimagine how diagnostic imaging and data accessibility could power faster, smarter healthcare delivery.

The solution was a secure, AI-ready, and locally hosted cloud PACS platform, engineered to meet the UAE’s stringent healthcare regulations while drastically improving operational efficiency.

“Smart Salem is a prime example of what healthcare can look like when innovation and ambition meet the right technology partner,” said Khalid Murshed, CEO of e& enterprise. “Together, we’re redefining what’s possible for the healthcare ecosystem in the UAE and beyond.”

The results have been transformative. Here are a few highlights

Infrastructure Savings: By eliminating the need for extensive on-site hardware and maintenance, Smart Salem saw a significant drop in IT overhead.

Improved Diagnostic Turnaround: Clinicians can now access imaging data across locations in real-time, reducing patient wait times and enabling quicker decision-making.

Seamless Access: Clinicians benefit from anytime, anywhere access to imaging, boosting responsiveness and continuity of care.

Scalability & Speed: The cloud-native model has allowed Smart Salem to swiftly onboard new branches and services with zero system lag.

Regulatory Confidence: Role-based access, automated backups, and audit trails ensure end-to-end compliance with DHA requirements.

Future-Readiness: With an infrastructure ready for AI integration, Smart Salem is prepared for the next leap in predictive and personalized diagnostics.

A catalyst for change

Smart Salem’s success reflects e& enterprise’s growing reputation as a trusted technology partner for the healthcare sector. From data residency to AI integration, e& enterprise delivers solutions that are secure, scalable, and locally compliant.

“Our purpose at Smart Salem has always been to empower people and communities to enjoy better, healthier and longer lives by providing a healthcare experience that is fast, intelligent, and innovative,” Amanda Gravitis, CEO of Smart Salem. “With e& enterprise’s cloud PACS solution, we’ve been able to improve imaging accessibility, efficiency and data security across our network, ensuring we continue to deliver on that promise.

Smart Salem chose to partner with e& due to its proven track record in delivering complex healthcare cloud solutions. e&’s solid foundation in the country has led to a deep understanding of the UAE healthcare compliance frameworks, making it easier to establish compliant systems. e& enterprise also provided a customised, future-focused approach that matched Smart Salem’s visionary goals, making it the perfect partner to lead this shift.

The company also stands apart as one of the first providers in the region to offer secure, scalable cloud PACS solutions hosted locally, combining cloud, AI, and cybersecurity expertise under one umbrella.

Building on this foundation, both organizations are now exploring advanced AI integrations that enable image-based diagnostics and predictive analysis, remote collaborations between specialists, and more.

The partnership between Smart Salem and e& enterprise is more than a technology upgrade; it’s a glimpse into the future of patient-centered, innovation-driven healthcare. As the UAE advances toward its vision of a smart, digital-first ecosystem, e& enterprise stands ready to lead the transformation, delivering cutting-edge, compliant solutions that improve lives, one innovation at a time.