The Arab-American woman 'building bridges' from DC to the Middle East

In the ultra-competitive and often cutthroat world of political lobbying in the corridors of power in Washington DC, a young Arab-American woman has taken it upon herself to ‘build bridges’ between the US and the often misunderstood Middle East.

In America’s capital, the so-called ‘Arab Lobby’ is nothing new. Every year, Arab governments – particularly Gulf governments - and Arab-American organisations spend millions on firms in an effort to sway American politicians in a certain direction or advance a certain cause among policymakers.

In 2011, for example, the New York Times described the Arab lobby as an “elite band of former members of Congress, former diplomats and power brokers who have helped Middle Eastern nations navigate diplomatic waters here” on issues ranging from weapons sales to oil and trade restrictions.

Independent newcomers on the scene – particularly from the Arab-American community – remain, however, a relative rarity. This is where Sarah Elzeini comes in.

Born to a Riyadh-raised Palestinian and Bavarian-Hungarian mother in Princeton, New Jersey, Elzeini began writing on Middle East several years ago - particularly Gulf affairs - at a time in which she said believes America’s interest in the region revolved solely around oil.

“I felt the people of the region were often reduced down to shallow stereotypes, missing the opulence and personality of the people living there,” she explained. “One thing led to another and I joined a brilliant Egyptian international businessman’s globally branched foundation, directing his DC office.”

“In that role I learned from him a great deal on the power of philanthropy as a way to bridge divides,” she added. “Our predominant focus was on cultural exchanges, yet we had the ability to draw in attention from global leaders, due to the capacity we had to bring people together through the common cultures we share.”

During the course of that project - and a number of others she worked on with representatives of Gulf governments - Elzeini became an increasingly familiar face in Washington’s halls of power, briefing senior officials on Mideast affairs ahead of high-profile visits by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Arab leaders.

A changing world order?

Her newly established lobbying firm, SMZ International Group, is intended to address what she termed “tectonic shifts” in the world’s geopolitical order.

“Governments and societies alike integrated into traditional relationships found themselves marginalised by a new world disorder, culturally, diplomatically, economically and militarily,” she said. “Such displacement led to economic, social and governmental tensions that can only be solved through increased connectivity.”

To boost connectivity between the decision makers inside the Beltway and the Middle East, SMZ focuses on ‘strategic’ activity, ranging from public affairs and government relations to ‘bridge-building’ events and business development that can help allies - whether entities, concepts or states - of the United States.

The Middle East: a lack of understanding in the US?

SMZ’s establishment, however, comes amid a backdrop of what Elzeini believes is continued misunderstanding of the Middle East in the US.

“The Middle East has either been exploited or served as the purpose of the road to a greater mean - Asia,” she added. “People-to-people relations and long-term strategic significance is neglected. Today the Middle East is a reaction to those two forces in play... I would like to play a role, not just in the Middle East, but in other regions, of building an enduring connectivity. Countries should not be looked at as a means to an end, because that is temporary.”

Looking to the future, however, Elzeini said that while the US-Middle East relationship continues to revolve around commerce and energy, there is “genuine interest” in the Arab World to engage with the US “thoughtfully and academically.”

“I think this is incredibly important because these engagements not only advance education on both ends, but contribute to human capital in the United States,” she added. “Down the road we can make better calculations in the region, rather than have many missteps occur.”

The role of business

According to Elzeini, business links between the United States and the Middle East play a key role in fostering closer ties, particularly in places such as the Gulf with which the US already has strong bonds.

“Business often gets a bad reputation in terms of bridge-building, because it’s linked to money. However, business is a glue that I believe can fortify existing relationships,” she said. “I think business can be a meaningful way to solidify a bridge. But, of course, I always believe that the bridge is first set forth by people relationally and not as a transaction.”

Elzeini added that “business is commerce, and as we have [seen] through history, when you engage in commerce, you not only reap financial gains, but literary, intellectual, linguistic and cross-cultural gains.”

‘All you need’

In her public remarks, Elzeini is quick to remind listeners that she does not purport to represent Arab or Arab-American women as a whole. However, she says she would advise young Arab women who hope to enter the world of politics to always remember where they come from.

“I think that it’s an asset to hold true to your traditions and customers. You do not have to Westernize your views or identity to fit into the policy of business space,” she added. “Authenticity is your power and rare in this time, where, unfortunately, meaningful foreign policy has become diluted by party politics.”

“My thought is to [advise others] to not pick your movement in foreign policy based on a political party, but rather your lived experiences, history and logic. That’s all you need….patience and authenticity,” Elzeini said. “If you cannot be patient standing by your authenticity in the space you want to be involved in, you will do more harm than good.”