Dubai to open $3bn Expo 2020 metro extension in September

Dubai’s $3bn Route 2020 Project, which will see a 15km extension from Jebel Ali to the Expo 2020 site, has officially been inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The project, which links seven stations - The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Investment Park and the Expo 2020 site - will be open to the public in September this year and will serve communities that have a combined population of about 270,000.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “The world is today entering a new phase which brings unprecedented challenges that some may not be prepared to deal with. However, we have a strategy designed to tide over unforeseen challenges and create a positive future.

“Our nation is equipped with the plans, competencies and expertise needed to navigate these challenging global circumstances. We have the ability to overcome all obstacles while sustaining our progress and generating new opportunities.”

Sheikh Mohammed toured the Jebel Ali Station, which spans 8,800 square metres and has a total capacity of 320,000 riders per day.

أعلنا قبل 47 شهراً عن امتداد الخط الأحمر لمترو دبي بتكلفة 11 مليار درهم.. واليوم ندشن مشروعنا.. 50 قطارًا .. 7 محطات .. 125 ألف راكب يومياً.. 12 ألف مهندس وفني و 80 مليون ساعة عمل لننجز عملنا في وقته كما وعدنا .. نقول ما نفعل .. ونفعل ما نقول.. هذه دبي .. pic.twitter.com/YFvJcsjq1j— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 8, 2020

The new network, linking onto the Dubai Metro Red Line, will also have an iconic station at the Expo 2020 site, three elevated stations and two underground stations – with a total area of 28,700 square metres and extending 232m in length, the Jumeirah Golf Estates station will be the largest underground station in Dubai.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the board of executive directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “Route 2020 has a capacity of 46,000 riders per hour in both directions (23,000 riders per hour per direction).

“RTA’s studies expect the number of riders using Route 2020 to reach 125,000 per day in 2021, and 275,000 riders per day by 2030. Studies also reveal that Expo 2020 Station is expected to record about 35,000 daily Expo visitors during weekdays, and the number to increase to 47,000 daily visitors during weekends. This number accounts for 29 percent of the total expected number of daily visitors of Expo.”

Expo 2020 Dubai, which was due to run from October 2020 until April 2021, was postponed earlier this year as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Vital link

The extension is also viewed as a vital future link between several Dubai communities and Al Maktoum International Airport, with an initial bus service taking passengers to the airport and further plans to extend the Route 2020 line 3.4km from the Expo Station to the airport.

The contract of Route 2020 covers the supply of 50 trains - 15 trains for serving Expo and 35 trains to improve the level of Dubai Metro service, while a new configuration inside the carriages will increase capacity by eight percent from 643 to 696 passengers.

It is anticipated that the project will ease traffic congestion in the communities by 25 percent and reduce 100,000 tonnes of carbon emissions by 2022, rising to a reduction of 170,000 tonnes by 2030.

With the opening of Route 2020, the total length of the Dubai Metro Red and Green Lines will increase to 90km. At the same time, the total length of rail networks in Dubai will rise to 101km (90km for the metro and 11km for the tram).