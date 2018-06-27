Virgin Atlantic set to stop Dubai-London Heathrow flights

Airline says it has made 'difficult decision' to halt service from March 31, 2019 after review concluded the flights were no longer viable

Virgin Atlantic on Wednesday announced that it will withdraw flights between Dubai and London Heathrow from March 31, 2019.

The airline said it has "made the difficult decision" after conducting a thorough review of its network.

It added that flying between Dubai and London was no longer economically viable due to a combination of factors.

Shai Weiss, chief commercial officer for Virgin Atlantic, said: “It‘s never an easy decision to withdraw a route, and we’d like to thank our customers and dedicated team in Dubai for their loyalty over the last 12 years. We’ll continue to offer daily flights between Dubai and London Heathrow until March 31, 2019, and will be sad to say goodbye to this fantastic city.”

Until March 31 2019, Virgin Atlantic said it will continue to operate its daily flights between Dubai and London Heathrow as planned, with new bookings still available until the last flight.

Virgin Holidays added that it will continue to provide holiday packages to Dubai.