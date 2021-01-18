Podcast: Is the Middle East advertising sector at a creative crossroads?

The global advertising industry is at something or a crossroads. A combination of tech giants, mushrooming platforms, plummeting budgets and the increasingly blurred lines between publishers and agencies – plus the impact of Covid – has seen huge job losses in the sector and a general crisis of creative confidence.

In a recent column on ArabianBusiness.com, Mark Fiddes, a consulting creative director, asked whether “the pandemic simply highlighted the inherent fault lines created by slow digital transformation and a failure to integrate creativity and media?”

So, we invited him on to our expound further on the topic, where he was joined by communications expert and fellow ArabianBusiness columnist Alex Malouf and host Eddie Taylor.