Video: Why Covid-19 was an accelerate for the way we work

Nancy Gleason tells our AB Future of Work Forum how looking after the employees boosts the bottom line performance of companies.
(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)
Coronavirus has disrupted the 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. working style and has brought forward a new reality of remote working and a focus on the importance of mental well-being in the workplace.
