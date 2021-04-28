By ITP

Posted inVideos

Video: Time called on 40-hour work week in challenge to region’s business leaders

As offices gradually re-open, the question on everyone’s minds is whether companies will revert back to the previous way of working or whether the shifts that happened during the pandemic have permanently altered the future of work.

By ITP

Sara Boueri of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority unpacks the benefits of treating employees well at the AB Future of Work Forum.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)