PODCAST: What new Facebook research tells us about the Saudi consumer

“Emerging trends: The forces shaping the future today” is a new piece of research from Facebook IQ and Ipsos that explores consumer attitudes in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly in the realm of digital technologies and how they impact notions of convenience, participation, community and entrepreneurship.

The findings offer a really important glimpse into the Saudi consumer and their attitudes towards e-commerce, payment solutions and the customer journey. To discuss the research and what it means for marketers in the region, Eddie Taylor is joined by Rana Bouri, Head of Marketing for MENA at Facebook, and Joachim Marciano, Facebook’s Head of Service Industries in MENA.