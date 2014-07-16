Abu Dhabi tenants hit with rent increases of up to 50%

Abu Dhabi plans its own rental index, design to regulate maximum rental increases

By Neil Halligan
  • Wednesday, 16 July 2014 11:19 AM
(Credit: Bloomberg News)

Rents in Abu Dhabi will increase by as much as 50 percent, according to a report in The National.

Some tenants in the city have received notices posted at their building’s entrance from landlords outlining rent increases of anywhere between 10 and 50 percent. The rents, according to the notices, are being increased to a uniform value.

The most recent Asteco report said average apartment rental rates ran in parallel with villas, recording modest Q2 growth rates of up to eight percent.

The report also noted that Abu Dhabi plans to launch its own rental index this year, which is designed to create a more transparent market for UAE national investors and regulating maximum rental increases.

Posted by: Andre Wednesday, 16 July 2014 5:26 PM[UAE] - Sri Lanka

the UAE government or even the various emirates could put a stop to this kind of greed, but - then again - would the (property)investor(s) still come..? Answer that and you've got the answer why greed (still) reigns supreme.

Posted by: Mohammad Wednesday, 16 July 2014 4:29 PM[UAE] - UAE

Let me tell you that they increased my rent upto 90%, A family persona can not afford 90% increase

Posted by: Laughing Guy Wednesday, 16 July 2014 12:29 PM[UAE] - UAE

Let me tell you, having been in Dubai and AD for over three years I can honestly say that the rental 'market' in AD is a complete joke. Agents will dish you up a run down, dirty disgrace of a property at an absolute premium with a straight face and the poorest service of all time - all for the low low fee of 5000 dirham...... now with rent increases like this, it's time to move on. Clearly salaries are not jumping by commensurate amounts..... this is fantasy land stuff.

