Confiserie Sprungli opens boutique & cafe in Dubai

Confiserie Sprüngli has opened its first boutique and café outside of Switzerland in Dubai, following a five-year search for a location.

The company’s artisan-produced chocolates and delicacies were previously only available through private appointment and mail order, but growing demand prompted the opening of its first boutique and café in the region in the Village Mall, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 1 in Dubai.

"When we were looking for a location for our shop, the list of requirements was exhaustive," said Ester Crameri, general manager of Sprüngli Middle East.

"Because the company’s chocolates and confectionary are made without preservatives, they are extremely sensitive to changes in temperature, meaning that freely-available basement parking was essential. For the same reasons the shop had to be centrally located, so the chocolates can be brought home as quickly as possible."

"It was also imperative for us to find a location which is easily accessible by the local community, hence our decision to choose a site near the historical Jumeirah mosque and the well-known UAE flag. Also, being just another new chocolate shop in an impersonal mall was definitely not an option for us, hence our choice of location," added Crameri.

The company has been creating chocolates since 1836, and all products sold in the new shop will still be produced in the Confiserie Sprüngli production facilities in Switzerland, and air-shipped regularly to Dubai.

"This market is extremely important to us, and over the past few years we have seen a growing demand for our products in the Middle East," added Milan Prenosil, chairman of the Board of Confiserie Sprüngli.

“By opening our first boutique and café in the region helps us cater to that demand while bringing it closer to the local community.”

Prenosil concluded: “We have also been very fortunate to be involved in many high-end local weddings and premier international brands within the Middle East. In fact, Sprüngli chocolates are suitable for all occasions, and especially for all the true connoisseurs of chocolate, and anyone who appreciates a personalised experience and knows what the Sprüngli brand represents."