Korean BBQ chain CupBop opens first UAE restaurant

Korean BBQ chain CupBop will open its first UAE location at Ibn Battuta Mall on July 3, with a celebration event scheduled for July 9.

The restaurant, operating under RMAL Hospitality, will serve Korean street food from its location in Tunisia Court’s food court on the ground floor.

The brand plans to offer free cups to the first 100 customers during the July 9th celebration.

CupBop opens first UAE branch at Dubai’s Ibn Battuta Mall

Image: Supplied

CupBop launched in the United States in 2013 when founder Junghun Song started the business with four recipes and a food truck.

Dok Kwon later joined the venture, and the company expanded after appearing on Shark Tank. The chain now operates 64 stores in America and 160 locations worldwide.

The celebration event will feature activities for children, Spin to Win games, and appearances by the brand’s mascot Hoya, described as a tiger wearing sunglasses. Visitors can win prizes including mandoos (dumplings), k-dawgs, and wings.

The menu centres on signature bowls served with sauces ranging from mild (#1) to hot (#10), with the secret sauce rated at #7.5. The B-BOP features Bulgogi beef, while the KKO KKO BOP contains BBQ chicken.

The ROCK BOP offers fried chicken, and the KRUNCH BOP includes chicken katsu. Vegetarian options include the VEGGIE BOP and DOOCHI BOP with tofu and Korean vegetables.

Side dishes include kimchi and K-DAWG corn dogs stuffed with cheese. The restaurant will serve Korean sodas and Binggrae fish-shaped ice cream.

“Cupbop is one of the most exciting and disruptive concepts we’ve brought to the region. It’s fast, fun, and full of flavour, and that’s exactly what today’s diners are craving. From the very first bite, it delivers on taste, energy, and experience, and we’re thrilled to introduce this bold brand to the UAE, starting with our Ibn Battuta Mall store. With the JBR store also on the horizon, this is an exciting time for foodies seeking something different,” Elias Madbak, CEO of RMAL Hospitality said.

The company plans to open a JBR location later this year. Delivery services will begin on July 13.

The restaurant will operate from 10AM to 10PM daily.

Event details