Dubai Opera House builder eyes 2016 completion date

Construction work on a 2,000-seat multi-use venue in Dubai which aims to rival the world-famous Sydney Opera House will be completed in two years, according to the main project contractor.

The Dubai Opera House is being built as part of plans for The Opera District in Downtown Dubai, and will be used for opera, theatre, concerts, art exhibitions, orchestra, film, sports events and seasonal programmes.

Contractor Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) said it has begun work on the project and expects to be finished in 24 months.

“It’s a really challenging but exciting project, as it is in a really prime location, and we’re moving in the right direction. The work has already begun and the concrete works will happen soon,” said Nazih Abdul Kader, executive VP of operations at CCC.

“I think the proper form of the opera house will begin to become apparent in 12 months, and it will be finished in around 24 months.”

Kader also predicted that a number of infrastructure projects will soon begin in Dubai, much of which will be linked to the 2020 World Expo.

“I think Dubai is approaching another boom. The 2020 event will bring a renewed infrastructure market as it builds out towards Jebel Ali, for example – Dubai is going to become a bigger place.

“Infrastructure is the next phase; the Metro will have to be extended, the motorways will have to be expanded, and that will bring related drainage works. Then there are all the utilities that will come with that – power, IT, and so on – so it will be a full spectrum of work that will be undertaken.

“There is a lot going on and a lot of challenges that will have to be overcome, so Dubai is a place that has to be considered when you talk about projects, and we’d like to be involved in the important infrastructure work.”