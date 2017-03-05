Dubai to Tesla, Google, Uber: Test your driverless cars here

Dubai wants Tesla, Google and Uber to test their driverless cars on its roads, a senior Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has said.

The emirate has already conducted tests on driverless vehicles at Business Bay and Downtown Dubai - the move inspired to achieve Dubai’s goal to make 25 percent of its public transport autonomous by 2030.

Last month, the RTA signed an agreement with US-based Tesla to buy 200 electric vehicles fitted with autonomous driving technology.

Speaking to Arabian Business recently, Ahmad Hashem Behroozian, chief executive officer, RTA's Licensing Agency, said it is likely to strike partnerships with many global carmakers and technology companies who see to test their autonomous vehicles technologies.

“We are in touch with Tesla, Uber and Google. We will see a lot of co-ordination and even partnerships with these companies in the next few years. Many of these companies will bring their cars to Dubai and do their research and development here just like they do in other cities.

“We are learning from them and they are also gaining experience from what we are doing in Dubai.”

According to the RTA, Dubai autonomous mobility strategy 2030 is expected to result in savings of $6 billion (AED22 billion) per annum, reduce the mobility expenditure by 44 percent, curb demand for parking by 50 percent, reduce carbon emissions by 12 percent and limit traffic accidents and associated losses by 12 percent.