Fitch upgrades ratings of Dubai free zone firm

Property group Jebel Ali Free Zone's credit metrics to improve further over next two years, says ratings agency

By Andy Sambidge
  • Tuesday, 8 July 2014 5:28 PM

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday upgraded UAE-based property group Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZ) on the back of improved sentiment of the Dubai real estate market.

Its long-term issuer default rating was upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+', with a stable outlook.

Fitch said the upgrade reflects JAFZ's improved liquidity profile and leverage metrics, on the back of stronger-than-expected operating performance and reduced leverage metrics.

This was supported by the disposal of EZW Gazeley, by the prepayment of debt, and by a reduction of the interest payable on its term loan, Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch added that it believes that JAFZ's credit metrics will continue improving in the next two years, supported by stable operating performance and the improved liquidity position.

JAFZ's revenue was AED1.53bn in 2013, up seven percent year-on-year with the improvement backed by improved economic sentiment in the Dubai market and increased occupancy rates.

JAFZ has historically maintained stable rental revenues and EBITDA margins at around 75 percent, backed by a fairly stable business model.

Fitch said it expects profitability and revenue growth to normalise at historical averages as the economy starts cooling down.

JAFZ's activities are important to Dubai's economy - the companies based in the free zone account for approximately 20 percent of GDP, and represent a key driver of the development of trade and transport.

Fitch said: "JAFZ's business tends to be less volatile and sensitive to asset bubbles than the broader Dubai office market. Its performance is correlated to the general level of economic activity in Dubai, which is itself dependent on the health of the regional and global economies as well as regional political stability."

Related:

Stories

Dubai’s JAFZA sees 26% rise in new multinationals

Dubai free zone JAFZA launches mobile app

JLT free zone on verge of becoming UAE's biggest

Dubai's DMCC eyes boost to Islamic commodity trade

Galleries
REVEALED: The UAE's most iconic projects

REVEALED: The UAE's most iconic projects

Companies

Jebel Ali Free Zone

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking