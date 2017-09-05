Retailer breaks ground on new high-tech Dubai distribution hub

GMG, which owns the Sun & Sand Sports chain, says new facility will be completed in September 2018
By Staff writer
Tue 05 Sep 2017 01:32 PM

Gulf Marketing Group (GMG) has broken ground on a new distribution facility for its business in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) in Dubai.  

The company, which owns the Sun & Sand Sports retail chain, said in a statement that construction of the facility will be completed by September 2018.
 
The multi-tiered distribution centre aims to develop and consolidate warehouse operations using automated technology, boosting growth in GMG’s portfolio and providing a stronger base for its e-commerce business, the company added.

The facility is around 40,000 sq m with a total storage capacity of 21 million units, with the throughput of 400,000 items per day.
 
GMG said that with the introduction of automated sorter and conveyor load system, warehouse operations will be less time-consuming thanks to fully streamlined processes.
 
Mohammad A Baker, deputy chairman and CEO at Gulf Marketing Group said: “Our business is ever-expanding and we are pleased to celebrate this milestone at the groundbreaking ceremony in JAFZA. Automated technology is on the rise and we are eager to start implementing it in our new facility, which is in line with our  business objectives and initiatives across the region.”
 
GMG has 10 business divisions ranging from healthcare to education and sports. The sports division alone operates over 200 stores and employs more than 5,000 staff.

