Virgin Mobile officially launches in UAE

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) launched Virgin Mobile in the UAE on Tuesday as the country’s third mobile operator.

Virgin Mobile is targeting millennials with a fully digital service including an app available to download on Apple’s App Store or Google’s Play Store.

The app enables customers to handpick their own mobile number, custom-build a subscription-based mobile plan, scan their ID and have the Virgin Mobile UAE SIM card delivered anywher in the UAE within an hour, the company claimed.

Customers can also use the app to track their data and minutes usage in real time and set up monthly spend limits.

The subscription-based model means that there is no need for a contract, giving customers the flexibility to decide how they want to manage their mobile usage, Virgin Mobile said.

EITC, which also owns UAE's second mobile operator Du, has appointed Karim Benkirane as managing director of its Virgin Mobile business unit.

Benkirane said: “Our team has developed an innovative digital platform to create simple customer-focused solutions.

“For example, there is no longer the need to go to a shop for your mobile needs, just download the app and you can not only have your SIM delivered, but also manage your mobile plan through the app.”

EITC CEO Osman Sultan said: “We are delighted to add such a well-known global brand to our portfolio, which is critical to our strategy of offering more choice for consumers in the UAE.

“We believe Virgin Mobile’s fully digital offering is ushering a new era in connectivity and customer-led service never seen before in the UAE.”