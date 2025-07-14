UAE weather: Temperature hits 50 degrees, rain forecast this week

Temperatures in the UAE topped 50 degrees and weather forecasters have pointed to rain this week as scorching summer continues.

The hottest temperatures in the UAE were recorded at Al Dhaid in Sharjah, where thermometers recorded a high of 50.2ºC, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The five highest temperatures in the country on Monday, July 14 were:

Al Dhaid: 50.2 ºC

Saih Al Salem: 49.5 ºC

Al Shawamekh: 48.9 ºC

Sweihan: 48.6 ºC

Al Wathbah: 48.6 ºC

UAE weather forecast

With temperatures likely to stay high throughout the summer, attention turns to the likelihood of rain.

NCM forecasters point to the probability of rain in parts of the country this week.

#أعلى_درجة حرارة سجلت على الدولة هذا اليوم 50.2 درجة مئوية في الذيد (الشارقة) الساعة 14:00 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_highest temperature recorded over the country today is 50.2 °C in Al Dhaid (Sharjah) at 14:00 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/KeOOypFLrB — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) July 14, 2025

Blowing dust and sand are also expected in the UAE in coming days.

Tuesday, July 15: Fair to partly cloudy with a probability of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon and may be associated with rainfall. Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 40kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea

Wednesday, July 16: Fair to partly cloudy with a probability of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon and may be associated with rainfall, Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 40kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea

Thursday, July 17: Fair to partly cloudy with a probability of some convective cloud’s formation Eastward by afternoon. Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 40kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea

Friday, July 18: Fair to partly cloudy and clouds appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon. Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 40kmph. Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea