Saudi youth own over 474,000 businesses as app design, gaming and AI boom

Young people in Saudi Arabia own more than 474,000 businesses with sectors including AI, game design and app development growing.

The Ministry of Commerce revealed that the total number of active commercial registrations for establishments owned by young men and women has surpassed 474,000, representing 38 per cent of all active commercial registrations in the Kingdom as of the end of Q2 2025.

Coinciding with World Youth Skills Day, the ministry announced that several promising sectors have witnessed significant growth, driven by young individuals aged 18 to 40.

Young Saudi entrepreneurs

Commercial registrations for application development activities grew by 28 per cent over the past year, reaching 18,780 by the end of Q2 2025.

Registrations in artificial intelligence technologies increased by 34 per cent annually, totalling 14,409, while registrations for electronic game development rose by 32 per cent year-on-year, reaching 8,260.

Furthermore, commercial registrations for film, video, and television program production grew by 20 per cent during the year, bringing the total number of active registrations in this sector to 5,752 by the end of Q2 2025.